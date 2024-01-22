Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target at C$15.06

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHP.UN shares. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$14.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.68. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$15.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

