Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $186.30

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $169.77 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $122.03 and a 1-year high of $179.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.83 and its 200-day moving average is $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

