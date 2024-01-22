Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target at $45.43

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.43.
A number of research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
Shares of Open Text stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
