Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target at $45.43

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTEX

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Open Text Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Open Text by 889.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,919,000 after buying an additional 4,147,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $86,857,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter valued at $49,856,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,177,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after buying an additional 858,348 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.