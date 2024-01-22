Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Target Price at $45.50

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PAR Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PAR opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.01.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.