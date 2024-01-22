Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price at $131.05

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $137.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $139.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

