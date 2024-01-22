Brokerages Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) PT at $25.85

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

STLA opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

