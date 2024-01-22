Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $57.67

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. Teradata has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,234 shares of company stock worth $2,246,095 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Teradata by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teradata by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Teradata by 9.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teradata by 35.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after buying an additional 119,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

