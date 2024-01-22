Brokerages Set TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Price Target at $107.86

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.86.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TriNet Group Price Performance
TriNet Group stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $123.67.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
