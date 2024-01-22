Brokerages Set TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Price Target at $107.86

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,946 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $123.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

