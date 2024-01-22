BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Head-To-Head Contrast

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Coin Citadel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Coin Citadel N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.28 million 17.68 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -5.10 Coin Citadel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BTCS and Coin Citadel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coin Citadel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Coin Citadel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coin Citadel 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Coin Citadel.

Summary

BTCS beats Coin Citadel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Coin Citadel

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc. and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014. Coin Citadel was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Plattsburgh, New York.

