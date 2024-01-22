Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Trading Down 3.9%

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.95 and last traded at $89.04. 2,283,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,529,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.