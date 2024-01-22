BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.02

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 444102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.
Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of BYD in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.41 billion during the quarter. BYD had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that BYD Company Limited will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
