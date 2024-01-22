C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 89 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MSCI by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in MSCI by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

MSCI Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MSCI traded up $9.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $563.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,156. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $573.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

