C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 228 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.10% of PTC worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,638,000 after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Insider Activity

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.78. 163,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.90.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.