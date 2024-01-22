C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,927 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises 0.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.22% of Trip.com Group worth $48,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.74. 1,537,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,741. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

