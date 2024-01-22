C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $18.98 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.12% of Waters worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $965,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Waters Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WAT traded up $3.36 on Monday, reaching $315.81. The company had a trading volume of 108,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,987. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $346.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.28 and its 200-day moving average is $280.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.