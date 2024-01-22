C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $250.64 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,152 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.35% of Fiserv worth $250,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.02. 3,053,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.