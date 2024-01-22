C WorldWide Group Holding A S Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Service Co. International comprises 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $23,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $87,387,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 168,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.