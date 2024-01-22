C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 15,693 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $104,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $112,930,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Amdocs by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,247,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,027,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 930,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 302,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.47. 72,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.96. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

