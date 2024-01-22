C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 1,285,144 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,285,144 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2,329.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.51. 607,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,684. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 133.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.58. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

