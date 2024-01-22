C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 6%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 1,995,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,616,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

C3.ai Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,932 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $8,379,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at about $838,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

