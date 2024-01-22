Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO John M. Wall Sells 36,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

CDNS traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.73. 2,322,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.70. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $176.49 and a one year high of $299.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

