Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Down 4.3%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.42 and last traded at $32.23. Approximately 43,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 141,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Cadre Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $241,083.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares in the company, valued at $446,201,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $241,083.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares in the company, valued at $446,201,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,180 shares of company stock worth $1,659,202. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $1,930,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cadre by 19.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

