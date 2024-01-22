CAE (NYSE:CAE) Trading Down 2.9%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 76,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 270,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CAE by 678.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 85.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.