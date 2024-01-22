Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CZR. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.08.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.