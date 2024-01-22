Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$187.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$165.00 to C$187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$173.07.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNR stock traded down C$1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$168.31. The company had a trading volume of 462,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,613. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$162.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$155.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The company has a market cap of C$109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$170.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.