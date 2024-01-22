Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$189.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$170.60.

TSE CNR opened at C$169.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$162.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$155.47.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

