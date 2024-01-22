Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.06.

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$105.54. The stock had a trading volume of 430,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,217. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.16.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4720102 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Matthew Paull purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total transaction of C$4,894,059.19. Also, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

