Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 997 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

VUG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.62. 626,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.60 and its 200 day moving average is $289.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $322.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

