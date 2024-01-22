Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $485.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,934. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.84. The firm has a market cap of $375.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $487.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

