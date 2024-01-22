Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $10.43 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $83.91. 533,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,429. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $85.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.