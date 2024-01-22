Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

ETN stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.11. The company had a trading volume of 819,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $154.95 and a 52 week high of $246.95. The stock has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

