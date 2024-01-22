Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Evercore increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $480.65. 538,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,205. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

