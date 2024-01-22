Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $125,668,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.15. 1,219,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $103.83.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

