Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 20 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $631.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,766. The stock has a market cap of $599.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.