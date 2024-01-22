Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 978,682 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Carlyle Group Inc. cut its stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,438,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978,682 shares during the period. Vera Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.9% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 3.24% of Vera Therapeutics worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after acquiring an additional 759,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 711,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,582,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

Vera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.88. 209,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,423. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

