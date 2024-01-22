Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,628 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.48% of Casey’s General Stores worth $46,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after buying an additional 421,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $82,961,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.39. The stock had a trading volume of 76,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $291.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.91.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

