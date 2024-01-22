CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 573,348 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 22.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $240,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,790. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

