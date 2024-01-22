CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $87,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,360. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

