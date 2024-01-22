CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up about 0.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,773,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 199.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,530 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,508.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 916,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 859,420 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 433,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 123.8% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 430,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 237,975 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 65,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,100. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

