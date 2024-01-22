Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Lowered by Alembic Global Advisors

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $145.13 on Monday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

