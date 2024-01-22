Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.94

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 2918473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

About Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $50,270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 295.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 1,230,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 422,057 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.