Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.94

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 2918473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Cellebrite DI Trading Up 4.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
