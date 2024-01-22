Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Down 3.6%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.19. 314,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 684,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,267,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 208,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.