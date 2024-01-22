Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 524,491,768 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 523,883,400 with 469,961,605 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.57068095 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $839,956.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

