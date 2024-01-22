Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRNT. TheStreet upgraded Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.41 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.44. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.26 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. Analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,011,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,998 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 284,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

