Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 million, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $87.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,011,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 467,998 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 124,647 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 284,960 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,028,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,787 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 677,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 168,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

