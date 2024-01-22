Cercano Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after purchasing an additional 819,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger
Schlumberger Stock Performance
NYSE:SLB traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,736,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,019,621. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.