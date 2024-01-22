Cercano Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,697 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,697 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 177,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,651. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 227.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.