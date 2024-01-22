Cercano Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cercano Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $1,485,028.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,826,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,329 shares of company stock valued at $63,851,290. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.35.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $245.28. 1,465,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,521. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $253.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

