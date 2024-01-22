Cercano Management LLC Raises Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 531,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp comprises approximately 1.0% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $27,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

EWBC stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

