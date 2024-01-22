Cercano Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cercano Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.9% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cercano Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $54,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Charter Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $373.04. 505,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.76 and its 200-day moving average is $408.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $315.02 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

